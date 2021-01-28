Matthew Ros Sells 2,872 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

