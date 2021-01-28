Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $867.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $873.95 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.