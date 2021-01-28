MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.00. MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 44,941 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.87.

About MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

