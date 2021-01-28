McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.91-2.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

