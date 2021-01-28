McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$5.99-6.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.91-2.96 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

