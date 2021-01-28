McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.40. 139,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. The company has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

