McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 12,606 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

WRB traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

