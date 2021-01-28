McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $204,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,985,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

MCO stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

