McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $224,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $238.64. 21,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

