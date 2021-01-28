McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $292,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 517,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 375,143 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. 83,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

