McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $3.43 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 82,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

