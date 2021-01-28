McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

