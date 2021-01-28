McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,757 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. 88,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

