McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $327,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

