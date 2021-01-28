McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $442,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

