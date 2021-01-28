MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues to benefit from the two-platform business model. Also, the company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of services, aiding it to serve the growing customer base effectively. Also, on the back of these investments, the company expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past six months, shares of MDU Resources have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are a concern.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

