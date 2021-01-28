Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mediobanca reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

