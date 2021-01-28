MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Volume Tops $335.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $290,071.79 and approximately $335.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00276967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037863 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

