MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $13,946.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

