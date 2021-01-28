Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.78. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 115,593 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

