Merck & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

