Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57.

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. BTIG Research upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

