Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MTOR stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

