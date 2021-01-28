Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $349,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

