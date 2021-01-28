Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $869.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

