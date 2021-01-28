Meta (MTA) Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Meta has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $15.97 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00009677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,761,591 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

