Metal 1-Day Volume Tops $10.14 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.