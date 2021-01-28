Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

TSE:MX opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.24 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.36.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.7561878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

