Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

MEOH stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 29,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,017. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

