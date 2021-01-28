Michael Dick Sells 5,609 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

