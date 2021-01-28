Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hoey Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 11.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.