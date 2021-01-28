Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.72.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

