Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $232.98 and last traded at $230.18, with a volume of 258395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.53.

The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.72.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 340,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

