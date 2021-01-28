Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 31.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares rose 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

