MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $11.14 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

