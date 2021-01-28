Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.54.

MLND opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

