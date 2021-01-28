Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Trading Up 23.3%

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) were up 23.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 104,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 47,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a current ratio of 55.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -25.29.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

