MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Up 5.6%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 350,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 110,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND Technology stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.81% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

