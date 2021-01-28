Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,009,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 351,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$271.70 million and a P/E ratio of 45.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

