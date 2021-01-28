Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

