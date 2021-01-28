Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.36. Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$14.66 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67.

About Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.