Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Hits $6.85 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $63,455.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,576,131,988 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,922,421 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

