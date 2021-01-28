Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Hits $161,332.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $5.70 million and $161,332.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for about $139.42 or 0.00443873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 40,881 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.