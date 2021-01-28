Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Reaches $5.70 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $161,332.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for approximately $139.42 or 0.00443873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 40,881 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

