Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $930,975.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $17.97 or 0.00052486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $3.32 million and $930,975.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00124650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00321003 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 184,501 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

