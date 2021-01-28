Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys 285,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after buying an additional 2,229,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 146,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,370,764. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.