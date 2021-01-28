Mizuho Begins Coverage on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MGTA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $402.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.