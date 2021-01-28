Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) traded down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 10,814,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data makes up 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.