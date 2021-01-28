Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

