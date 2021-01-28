Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $36,034.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00433248 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

